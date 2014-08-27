Wednesday, August 27, 2014

JohnQuaries Smith Died From Injuries

A young man from Natchitoches Central High School in Louisiana has passed away after being injured in a fight on Monday. 18-year-old JohnQuaries Smith died around 11:30AM, yesterday. A 16-year-old young man has been arrested and will likely be charged with manslaughter.

Source: thetowntalk.com

Homesick Texan's Lone Star Cookbook
Robert Reid Killed While Playing Basketball

A teenager from Philadelphia was shot and killed on Tuesday while he was playing basketball during a neighborhood cookout. 17-year-old Robert Reid lost his life at the Hartranft Rec Center in the 2400 block of North 9th Street around 8:30PM. There were more than 100-people at the cookout when the shooting occurred.

Source: nbcphiladelphia.com

Tuesday, August 26, 2014

William Felten Ohio Plane Crash

Four Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland students have lost their lives in a plane crash near Richmond Heights, Ohio. William Felten from Saginaw, Lucas Marcelli from Massillon, Abraham Pishevar from Rockville and John Hill of St. Simons all were killed. The crash occurred around 10:00pm last night near the Cuyahoga County Regional Airport.

Source: detroit.cbslocal.com

Thursday, August 21, 2014

Ebola Virus Not Always Fatal, Anymore

Almost everyone who contracts the Ebola virus ends up dead within a matter of weeks. However, that is no longer the case after an American doctor, Kent Brantly, was treated with a new medicine. Not long ago, it was announced that Dr. Brantly will soon be released from an Atlanta hospital. While Dr. Brantly is certainly not totally out of the woods yet, he is definitely on his way and that's great news for everyone.

Source: cnn.com

Seems Like The World Is Falling Apart

It's difficult watching the news these days when the streets are filled with protesters, Americans are being beheaded in foreign lands and politicians in Washington don't seem to do anything but go on recess and/or vacation. My hope is the United States of America is working it's way through a transition and more good days will be ahead of us, because the alternative is something no reasonable person would want to live through.

Source: en.wikipedia.org

Time To End ISIS Terror For Good

Like many of you, I believe President Obama does not like military conflict and will almost certainly go out of his way to avoid it, if possible. However, there are times when U.S. military force should be used and that time is now when it comes to getting rid of ISIS. There is no way to reason with them and no way they can be rehabilitate, either. They must be killed or they will most certainly bring their murderous ideology to the United States of America.

Source: nytimes.com

Ledet Killed In Rollover Crash

Adrian 'Nugget' Ledet, a student at Thibodaux High School, lost his life on Wednesday morning when he was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in. He was 16-years-old. The wreck occurred on Laurel Valley Road in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Friends, family and classmates held a vigil for Ledet last night.

Source: houmatoday.com

Wednesday, August 20, 2014

Colin Krenzul, Tantasqua High School Student, Killed

16-year-old Colin Krenzul, a student at Tantasque High School, died in a motorcycle accident in Sturbridge, MA on Tuesday. The wreck occurred around 8:30AM on Leadmine Road. Krenzul was a resident of Holland, MA.

Source: boston.com

Tuesday, August 05, 2014

Briana J. Jones Killed In Monday Crash



16-year-old Briana J. Jones, from Houston, died in a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Monday. She was the passenger in a pickup truck when it was hit by a car. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Memphis-Arlington and Yale. Police believe Jones was ejected from the Ford F-150 truck she was riding in when it rolled over.

Source: commercialappeal.com

Yee Vang Shot & Killed By Police



20-year-old Yee Vang was fatally shot by police on Sunday. According to witnesses, Vang jumped from the backseat of a vehicle he had commandeered at gunpoint and began shooting at police who were pursuing him. The officers returned fired and he was killed. This incident occurred near Jackson Street and Cook Avenue East in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Source: kstp.com

